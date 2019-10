TOKYO: HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, visited Hiroshima, on Saturday. He was met by the Chairman of the Oman Japan Friendship Association (OJFA). HH Sayyid Asaad laid a wreath on the cenotaph of atomic bomb victims. — ONA

