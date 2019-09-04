Sayyid al Busaidy meets Indian, Singapore ministers

Male: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry met Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Conference on Maritime Security in the Western Indian Ocean, being hosted by the Republic of Maldives. They discussed relations between the two friendly countries. The meeting dealt with a number of areas of cooperation and means of promoting them. — ONA

