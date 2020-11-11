Savour and lavish in the true ‘Taste of Oman’

In celebration of the Sultanate’s 50th National Day, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel is inviting guests for a number of events to delight the whole family. Happening every day in November, there is no better time to experience the true taste of Oman, coupled with its famous warm hospitality. Savour an array of the best local delicacies for a lavish afternoon tea or relaxed dinner in unmatched surroundings.

Enjoy them all by taking advantage of exclusive staycation offers, made even more special with Omani-themed games for Ritz Kids. With all this and more, the resort is providing guests with unforgettable experiences, every day.

Nabil Al Zadjali, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, said, “Al Bustan Palace has been part of this wonderful country’s rich histroy for the last 35 years. The hotel’s iconic architecture, world-class hospitality and the warmth of the Ladies and Gentlemen have welcomed the world at its doors. We are looking forward to joining our guests to celebrate 50 glorious years of the Renaissance, inviting them to make special memories with us time and again.”

Throughout the month, guests can enjoy ‘Taste of Oman’, a daily themed a la carte menu featuring classic dishes such as Shuwa, Harees and Thareed, as well as some modern twists. The highlight of the resort’s celebrations will happen on 18th November itself, with a special National Day live-cooking dinner at Al Khiran Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Omani High Tea in the Atrium Tea Lounge presents an irresistible selection of savoury and sweet bites including poached Omani lobster sliders, Shuwa Spice marinated chicken rolls, Qahwa Tart and Omani Halwa Cake. Available throughout November, and best enjoyed under the stunning 125 ft.-high domed ceiling of the Atrium Lounge to the sound of a classical ensemble including harp, flute, violin, cello, and piano.