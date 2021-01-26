Saudi seeks to provide vaccines to Yemen

Saudi Arabia is holding talks with coronavirus vaccine makers to supply low-income countries, including war-torn Yemen, with vaccines, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan said on Tuesday. “We are negotiating with a lot of the vaccination companies to provide more vaccinations to particularly low-income countries in this part of the world and Africa,” he said during a video discussion as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF). “Yemen for example, and some of the African nations that cannot afford and will not be able to get enough, from Covax quickly,” Al Jadaan added.

Related