Saudi military delegation visits NDC, MSC

MUSCAT: Brigadier Mohammed bin Ya’arub al Saifi, Acting Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), received at the College’s building in Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Sunday a military delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Brigadier Said bin Sa’ad al Qarni. The visiting delegation familiarised itself with the NDC.

VISIT TO MSC

Saudi delegation also visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC). Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Head, received the delegation. The delegation was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks. The delegation also viewed the modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA