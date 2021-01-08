Main World 

Saudi Arabia to resume international flights from March 31

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume all international flights, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday citing a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

The decision, which will come into force on March 31, 2021, will allow citizens to travel outside the Kingdom and return.

The temporary ban on international flights will be lifted and all air, sea, and land borders will reopen.

The implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be done in accordance with the procedures and precautions laid down by the concerned committee amid all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom in coordination with the concerned authorities, the statement added.

