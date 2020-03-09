Saudi Arabia suspends studies until further notice

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of studies in all public, private, university, and technical education schools and institutions from Monday, until further notice.

Saudi Arabia reported four new cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15. On Sunday, it imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province.

Saudi Arabia also decided to temporarily suspend the travel of citizens and residents to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy, Iraq, as well as suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, and those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

The Kingdom also decided to stop air and sea flights between the Kingdom and these countries.