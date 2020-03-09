Main 

Saudi Arabia suspends studies until further notice

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of studies in all public, private, university, and technical education schools and institutions from Monday, until further notice.

Saudi Arabia reported four new cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15. On Sunday, it imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province.

Saudi Arabia also decided to temporarily suspend the travel of citizens and residents to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy, Iraq, as well as suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, and those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival.

The Kingdom also decided to stop air and sea flights between the Kingdom and these countries.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5384 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Time for political solution in Syria: Putin

Oman Observer Comments Off on Time for political solution in Syria: Putin

Egyptians struggle to cope with soaring fuel prices amid sops cuts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Egyptians struggle to cope with soaring fuel prices amid sops cuts

Philippine attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist: Police

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philippine attacker a gambling addict, not terrorist: Police