Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Saudi Arabia has extended a ban on entry to the Kingdom by air, land and sea for another week.

In a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior said the decision was a precautionary measure against the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, which had been detected in a number of countries.

Exceptional cases would be exempted from the entry ban, and non-Saudi citizens are allowed to leave the Kingdom, the statement said.

It added that the ministry is assessing the current situation and suspension of travel could be further extended, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Kuwait on Monday announced that it will resume flights into the country from Jan. 2.

The Council of Ministers said land and sea borders will open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the decision will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus