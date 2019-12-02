Sarh Al Jaameah Private School Opens at SQU

MUSCAT: The official opening of Sarh Al Jaameah Private School (SAPS), an initiative of House Expertise and Integrated Trade Projects LLC, which is an investment arm of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), was held on Monday under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education.

The school, which is located on SQU campus, commenced its operations in September 2019. The school currently serves students in grades 1 through 3, expanding each year afterwards, up to grade 12.

SAPS is an extension of the university, and it will have access to many supports, including faculty from colleges of diverse disciplines. The school features a richly diverse team of professionals with vast experiences that will translate into service learning, real-world application, subjects and content of interest for students to explore and experiment in.

Natasha Cox, Principal of the School, said that SAPS students have already benefited from some of SQU’s faculty and premises during field trips, implementing the School Enrichment Model, introduced by the principal, and facilitated by the classroom teachers.

SAPS follows Cambridge International Pathway, which is for students aged 5-19. Its wide range of subjects and flexibility gives schools the chance to shape the curriculum, so that it is relevant for their own students. The Elementary School fosters a love of learning, and an appreciation of its core values of affability, eloquence, conversance, leadership and innovation. The goal is to empower each child with a thirst for knowledge, as well as a model of life-skills needed for them to become responsible individuals.

The School seeks to bring up the children as learners, critical thinkers and communicators who are cooperative, caring, creative and courageous in all they do. Lessons are planned to incorporate a values-based learning approach that develops a sense of international mindedness, empathy and a deep understanding of the world around them. SAPS primary children are both environmentally conscious, and practical in their approach to problem solving. Arabic, Social Studies and Islamic Studies are embedded and integral to its curriculum.

The School offers a safe, nurturing environment with a balanced, enriched curriculum including academics, the arts, life skills and physical education. The instructional activities are designed to build knowledge, skills, attitudes and social behaviours for success, both in and out of school. Critical to the home-school connection, SAPS has a newly developed parent-teacher association that will foster a relationship between parents and teachers, promoting collaboration and success towards common goals.

