Sarco, ARTT, Basta and Awtad advance in A Division T20 League

MUSCAT: Prabath struck a superb 71 not out to steer Sarco to an exciting 4-wicket win over Zawawi Powertech in an A Division T20 League match at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Zawawi posted 154 for 6 on the board in 20 overs thanks to main scores from Nishad KS (44) and Vijeesh Chennengadan (34). Sandip Patel, Sameer Mohammed and Dileepa Srilal took two wickets each.

Sarco fought back from being 0 for 2 in the first over to surpass the total in 18.2 overs, bolstered by a magnificent 71 not out by Pabath and Shahbaj Khan who slammed a breezy 25 not out off 14 balls. Nishad KS was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 18 while Kalaiarasan Natarajan bagged 2 for 36.

Adeel, Zeeshan star

in ARTT win

In another A Division T20 League game, young gun Adeel Abbas and old fox Zeeshan Siddiqui helped Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT) to a nail-biting 8-run victory against Ernst and Young (E&Y) at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Invited to bat first, ARTT rode on a solid 53 off 35 by Adeel and a dashing 41 off 23 by opener Zeeshan to reach 173 for 7 in 20 overs. Star Omani all-rounder Issa al Balushi claimed 2 for 36.

Issa led E&Y’s chase with a sparkling 56, while veteran Farhan Afzal contributed 41 before both departed quickly to slow down their team’s charge. E&Y failed to maintain the momentum and were dismissed for 165 in the final over. Ibn Eameen picked up 3 for 26 while Zeeshan took 2 for 31.

Najeeb, Nazish help

Basta to victory

Najeeb Shaheer’s splendid 78 and Nazish Mohammed’s 4 for 24 were the highlights of Basta CT’s thrilling 9-run win over ACT in an A Division T20 League match at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Najeeb whacked 78 off only 39 balls, while Suraj Raj struck a whirlwind 24 not out off 12 as Basta piled up 173 for 8. Rajesh Devashya claimed 3 for 42, while Ishtiaz bagged 2 for 20.

Muhammed Zeeshan batted well for 63 off 44 but no other batsman managed to score big as ACT were restricted to 164 for 7 in 20 overs largely due to brilliant bowling by Nazish.

Vijay powers Awtad

In another A Division T20 League game, Vijayanand Dhayanandan’s swashbuckling 78 off only 31 balls and Parameswaran Shakar’s 4 for 14 powered Awtad International to a huge 136-run victory against OCT Muscat at OC Turf 1 on Friday.

Vijay’s big knock included 7 sixes as Awtad collected 195 for 7 from the 20 overs they faced batting first. Aneermon Abdulrahman chipped in with a fluent 31. Arif al Balushi and Majid Hussein took two wickets each. Facing a huge total, OCT Muscat collapsed with a fight, folding up for a dismal 59 in 19.4 overs. Apart from Parameswaran’s brilliant spell, Muhammed Irfan bowled well too, taking 3 for 6.

BRIEF SCORES

A Division T20

Zawawi Powertech 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Nishad K S 44 – 2×4, 1×6, Vijeesh Channengadan 34 – 6×4, Sandip Patel 2-12, Sameer Mohammed 2-34, Dileepa Srilal 2-36) lost to Sarco 157 for 6 in 18.2 overs (Prabath 71 not out – 9×4, 2×6, Nishad K S 3-18, Kalaiarasan Natarajan 2-36) by 4 wickets.

ARTT 173 for 7 in 20 overs (Adeel Abbas 53 – 6×4, 1×6, Zeeshan Siddiqui 41 – 7×4, Issa al Balushi 2-36) beat Ernst & Young 165 all out in 19.4 overs (Issa al Balushi 56 – 6×4, 3×6, Farhan Afzal 41 – 3×4, 2×6, Ibn Eameen 3-26, Zeeshan Siddiqui 2-31) by 8 runs.

Basta CT 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Najeeb Shaheer 78 – 7×4, 5×6, Usman Haider 27 – 2×4, 1×6, Suraj Raj 24 not out – 2×6. Rajesh Devashya 3-43, Ishtiaq 2-20) beat ACT 164 for 7 in 20 overs (Muhammed Zeeshan 68 – 4×4, 4×6, Nazish Mohammad 4-24) by 9 runs.

Awtad International 195 for 7 in 20 overs (Vijayanand Dhayanandan 78 – 6×4, 7×6, Aneermon Abdulrahman 31 – 3×4, 2×6, Arif al Balushi 2-31, Majid Hussein 2-32) beat OCT Muscat 59 all out in 19.4 overs (Khalid al Balushi 15 – 2×4, Parameswaran Shankar 4-14, Muhammed Irfan 3-6) by 136 runs.