Sanad services to follow Covid-19 preventive measures

The measures include reducing the number of employees in the center by no more than 20 percent of the total workforce. The offices can rotate the schedule of the employees.

The employees at the center should follow the necessary health procedures by putting masks and medical gloves apart from using sanitizers.

The main doors should be closed and the application forms shall be placed on a (table/box) outside the center or submitted through e-mail, to avoid physical involvement.

It is not permissible in all cases to have any visitor inside the center, and in case if the visitor presence is necessary to complete the transaction (electronic signature / electronic payment), the debit card of the customer can be collected from outside the center.

It also called for suspending the work of the centers’ owners and employees with chronic conditions and those above 55 years of age.

Center owners must sterilize their workplaces completely daily using cleaning and disinfection materials.

The work shifts will start from 7 am until 2 pm and during Ramadhan, it will be between 10 am and 2 pm. The night shifts will be between 8 and 11 pm.

It should be noted that the working hours do not exceed seven hours.

Officials from the Al-Rafd Fund will ensure, before opening the center, that owner has implemented the above-mentioned procedures. If it is found that they are not committed to any of the procedures, the competent authorities will close the center without prior notification.