Samsung joins Xiaomi for 1st 108MP mobile image sensor capabilities

South Korean tech giant Samsung in partnership with Chinese handset maker Xiaomi launched a 108MP mobile image sensor called “Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX”. This is the fist ever image sensor to go beyond the resolution of a 100 million pixels. With the latest addition, Samsung will expand its image sensor offerings from its recently announced ultra-high 64MP to 108MP, a resolution equivalent to that of a high-end DSLR camera, the company said in a statement.

“Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and deliver unparalleled colour reproduction,” said Yongin Park, Executive Vice-President of Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics. The new sensor would be able to absorb more light in low-lit settings and its pixel-merging Tetracell technology would allow the sensor to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27MP images.

In bright environments, the Smart-ISO, a mechanism that intelligently selects the level of amplifier gains according to the illumination of the environment for optimal light-to-electric signal conversion, would switch to a low ISO to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs. The mechanism would use a high ISO in darker settings to produce clearer pictures.

For advanced filming, the HMX supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K and 30-frames-per-second (fps).

“As we continue our partnership, we anticipate bringing not only new mobile camera experiences but also a platform through which our users can create unique content,” said Lin Bin, co-founder and President of Xiaomi. Samsung first announced its ISOCELL technology in 2013. Based on this technology, Samsung introduced the industry’s first 1.0um-pixel image sensor in 2015 and 0.9-pixel sensor in 2017.

