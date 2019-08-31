Science Tech 

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in S Korea on Sept 6

Oman Observer

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone — ‘Galaxy Fold’ — in South Korea on September 6, media reported on Friday. The device was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first, news portal GSMArena reported. Samsung Display Vice-President Kim Seong-Cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold’s problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market soon.

