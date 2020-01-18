Samsung debuts SSD T7 with fingerprint scanner

South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its latest external storage device — the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch with an additional hardware security measure in the form of a built-in fingerprint sensor at CES 2020. “Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them. Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor,” Dr Mike Mang, Vice-President of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics said.

Related