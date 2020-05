SalamAir will operate a special flight from Riyadh and Dammam to Muscat today to facilitate the return of Omani citizens stranded in Saudi Arabia. The airline will also operate a special from Bahrain today.

“We request our customers who wish to travel on the flight to contact our call centre on +968 24272222 and book their tickets. For those who wish to purchase tickets from KSA, please call +966500271971,” the airline said.