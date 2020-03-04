SalamAir inks pact with Ministry of Manpower for dedicated service

The agreement was signed by Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower and Dr. Anwar al Rawas, chairman of SalamAir.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “We are happy to start these new relations with the Ministry of Manpower as we continue our commitment to cooperate closely with the government sector. We hope that by signing this agreement we can provide support to the Ministry of Manpower with services related to travel, reservations with a dedicated staff to offer 24-hour service”.

SalamAir currently operates three Airbus A320 aircraft and five Airbus A320Neo aircraft.

The agreement will benefit expatriate workforce whose services are terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Law and who must return to their countries through direct flights.