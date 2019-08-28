Main 

SalamAir announces flight to Abu Dhabi

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman’s budget airline, SalamAir, has announced the launch of direct flights to Abu Dhabi from next month.

Starting September 10, the airline will operate four times a week to the UAE’s capital city on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The prices start from RO29 on the company website.

Operating a fleet of A320s in addition to the newly ordered A320neos, the airline also operates flights to Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Alexandria, Riyadh, Kuwait, Abu-Dhabi, Tehran, Istanbul and Trabzon, apart from seasonal summer destinations.

The airline hopes to double the number of A320neo’s in its fleet by the end of the year, as well as
increase its network to 29.

The airline also operates domestic routes to Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar. Additional passenger services to compliment the customer experience on the home-grown airline include options for extra
luggage, and seat and meal selection.

 

