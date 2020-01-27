Main 

SalamAir aborts landing due to strong winds in Salalah

Muscat: SalamAir’s flight OV 113 (Muscat -Salalah) returned to the capital due to strong winds at Salalah International Airport in the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, the flight was diverted back to Muscat after it made two failed attempts to land at the Salalah Airport. It landed in Muscat around 02:54 am.

As the weather conditions improved, the same flight OV 113 left Muscat at 9 am to arrive in Salalah at 10:40 am.

“SalamAir takes the safety of our passengers and its crew as a top priority, which will be not compromised any time,” Captain Mohammed, CEO, SalamAir said.

