Salam Air to fly to six Indian destinations as part of India-Oman air bubble pact

Muscat: Salam Air, Sultanate’s fastest-growing value-for-money airline, has announced special flights to six Indian destinations from Muscat as part of the recently established bilateral air bubble arrangement between Oman and India for the operation of special international passenger flights connecting the two countries.

As part of this air bubble pact between India and Oman, Salam Air will operate special passenger flights twice a week to Calicut (Kozhikode), Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram) till end of November.

Salam Air flights are now open for sale through Salam Air.com, its call centres and appointed travel agents.

Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air said, “We are happy that we are part of this bilateral air bubble arrangement between India and Oman. While this arrangement is temporary, we are confident and looking forward to launch India as one of our destinations.”

He added, “India is one of the most important markets for all airlines operating in the Middle East due to the size of its population, number of tourists from the country and expat residents. Salam Air has operated nearly 700 chartered flights to overseas destinations over the last three months, with many of them flying to India.

This has enabled us to gain a lot of knowledge about the market and passengers’ expectation. This exposure will make our entry to the Indian market a smoother experience. We are working closely with concerned authorities to secure necessary clearance to start permanent operations.”

The following categories of persons can fly on these flights: Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit can fly from India to Oman. Airlines must ensure that Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

Indian nationals stranded in Oman and all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman; Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission.

All operations are subject to strict adherence to the SOP issued by the civil aviation authorities and other COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the authorities from both sides. All arrival and departure passengers must comply and follow all procedures and regulations outlined and published by concerned authorities for a safe travel experience. –ONA