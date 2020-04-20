Salalah Tourism Festival 2020 cancelled

Salalah: Dhofar Municipality has cancelled the Salalah Tourism Festival for the year 2020.

A total of 723,720 tourists visited the Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 (STF) till the end of August 24, 2019, compared to 763,998 of the same period in 2018 with a 5.3 percent decrease.

Of the total number of visitors, Omanis formed 71.3 percent while GCC visitors formed 17 percent according to the latest statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).