Salalah sees impressive voting

SALALAH, oct 27 – Voter turnout in Majlis Ash’shura elections has been impressive at all the election centres in Dhofar on Sunday. Voters started thronging all the centres at 7 am itself and they were seen waiting for their turn to cast vote.

With 40,444 voters, Salalah constitutes the largest wilayat where voting took place at four centres in 51 halls fitted with electronic voting systems.

Voters were impressed with the introduction of electronic voting system, that they attributed as the reason for the large turnout of voters.

“We were excited to use this new system. I reached my designated booth early morning at 7.30, but to my utter surprise I saw many people already in queue at Khaula Bint al Hakeem School,” said Bakheet Ali, who claims to have never missed any Shura election and always voted for his favourite candidate.

Yahya Gawass, Head of Voting Committee in Salalah, endorsed this trend and said people started queuing up to vote soon after the gates were open for voting at 7 am.

He said there has been an increase of more than 10,000 voters in Salalah as compared to 2015 when there were more than 30,000 voters.

Terming this a very good response from people in general, an official involved in the election process said the voting pattern this time is different from previous years due to many factors and admitted that the authorities adopted better technology for registration and voting.

There were many voters at the polling booths who were exercising their right to franchise for the first time. Casting vote was first experience for Mohammed Issa, who works in a private company. He was delighted after casting the vote at Mamba al Hikma School.

Most of the voters endorsed the newly introduced electronic voting system as user-friendly.

Commenting on his purpose of voting, a university student Hythem said, “Every society has some day-to-day issues. The election gives us an opportunity to elect a

man who can represent

the society in true sense. As he happens to be one among us, it is easy for us to approach and convince about the issues concerning us.”

