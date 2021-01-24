Salalah edible oils firm boosts output

MUSCAT, JAN 24 – Salalah-based Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives Company saw its output of edible oils, comprising palm oil products, sunflower oil, corn oil, and other vegetable oil products soar to 50,000 tonnes in 2020, according to Eng Mohammed bin Ahmed Jaboob, Commercial Manager.

Established in 2005 within Raysut Industrial City in Dhofar Governorate, Omani Vegetables Oil ad Derivatives Company is a partnership of Dhofar Cattle Feed Company, Dhofar Insurance Company, and Dhofar International Development and Investments Holding Company.

The company’s products are widely available in the market under the brands Safa, A’Saadah, Salalah, Taibah, Sahi, Bahjah, Diyah, Sunlife, and A’Safwah in sizes from 750 ml to 20 litres.

“These products are available in major commercial stores, supermarkets and retail companies.

Additionally, the company adopts multi-channel distribution method throughout the Middle East and Africa, and undertakes significant efforts to expand its business to meet the needs of customers in the emerging markets,” Jaboob pointed out.

He added that the company utilises advanced technologies in oil production process with high-quality specifications.

Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives is an HACCP Certified company following stringent GMP practices and certified food safety management systems by SGS Europe, he stated.

