Saint Petersburg campaign woos Russian tourists

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) held promotional tourism workshops in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday themed “Oman: the Beauty has an Address.” The workshops, attended by Minster of Tourism Ahmad bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, witnessed a big turnout from a variety of Russian tour operators, travel companies, media outlets, investors and entrepreneurs, and competent authorities.

More than 100 Russian tour operators and travel companies and 23 Omani hotel and tourism establishments have exchanged views and opinions on the facilitations offered to Russian tourists and visitors to the Sultanate and the latest developments in tourism sector in Oman that resulted in world class hotel and tourism facilities and high quality services and products.

Anwar al Baluchi, Director of Tourism Events Department at MoT, said that promotional efforts by the Ministry of Tourism in international markets are the fruits of an integrated strategy that targets quality markets through a number of tools and means that are tailor-made to fit with each market based on studying current attitudes and directions.

“MoT established deep communication and connections with targeted markets through external communication with different media outlets, social media platforms, drafting and circulating booklets, and building direct relations with partners.

These workshops are a good opportunity to introduce the Sultanate’s tourism, hotel and

hospitality services to international markets. Furthermore, they are a good channel to communicate the information about Omani tourism to Russian media,” said Al Balushi.

Jamal bin Saif al Azki, Oman Air’s Regional Vice-president for Europe, asserted that the national carrier works in full cooperation with the tourism sector partners to promote Oman as an international tourism destination.

“We have a detailed scheme for more expansion in the future to cover more international destinations. In 2019, Oman Air has inaugurated direct flights to Moscow, Alexandria, and Athens. The direct flights from and to Moscow have seized a big turn out from the Russians. The facilitations offered by Muscat International Airport including a total number of 96 check-in counters and the 90-room hotel made a big difference in attracting more arrivals from Russia.”