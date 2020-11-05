Saija — Green, picturesque village in Samayil

SAMAYIL: Saija village is one of the beautiful villages of the Wilayat of Samayil in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. It is located under the slope of the mountain extending from Al Hajar Al Gharbi (Western Mountain Range) connected to Jabal Al Akhdhar or the Green Mountain.

The village was known in the past as ‘Sail Ga’ which means flow of rains due to the heavy rains that hit the village, covering the farms with green.

There are many historical and religious monuments in the village, such as forts, towers and old neighbourhoods that stand witness to the greatness and glory of the Omani people.

There are also a number of archaeological sites, including ‘Al Rajm’ which is a collection of graves dating back hundreds of years at the entrance to the village.

Said bin Hamoud al Yarubi (pictured), one of the villagers, said, “In the village there are old neighbourhoods that host a group of houses that were previously inhabited by most of the villagers, the most famous of which are the neighbourhoods of Yaariba, the Hadhrami and the Jabryeen neighbourhood.

The village has three entrances namely Al Sabahat, which are gates that were opened at dawn and closed after sunset prayers, or according to what the people agreed on at that time”.

He said that due to the strategic location of the village near Al Hajar Al Gharbi Range, it had many defensive fortifications, such as the Yellow tower, Al Khub tower, Al Sharaj tower, Hamrout tower, Wind tower and Al Maqsoura tower, the most famous of which is the Al Sawda tower.

“All of these towers have disappeared. Therefore, the people of the village are looking forward to restoring them to be part of the best witness to the history and heritage of the village and its ancient past,” he adds.

There are about 13 old mosques in the village, the most famous of which is Jama Mosque, which is considered one of the largest mosques in the village.

There are many facilities in the village including a school for teaching the Holy Quran and a well dedicated to drinking and ablution, in addition to other mosques, such as the Khamis Mosque, Al Maqsoura Mosque and the Al Makhrasi Mosque.

Saija village is characterised by the abundance of water, as it receives plenty of rains throughout the year.

The village also houses many aflaj, the ancient irrigation system or water channels including Falaj Al Hamam, whose water flows from the bottom of the mountain.

Its water is hot, especially during winter. This made it a destination for many tourists, whether citizens or foreigners, in addition to Falaj Al Qari, Falaj Al Hadith and Falaj Al Mahdouth. — ONA

