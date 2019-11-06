Said al Ruzaiqi, Saad Suhail make comeback

Muscat, Nov 6 – Said al Ruzaiqi, top-scorer for Oman during the last edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait, Abdul Salam Amer and Saad Suhail made a return to the national team squad after long absence when the squad to face Bangladesh and India in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced on Wednesday. Oman head coach Erwin Koeman also included Seeb player Zahir al Aghbari in the squad. Zahir had delivered top performances with his club at the domestics level competitions. The ‘Red Warriors’ will begin their practice sessions on Saturday for the upcoming matches which are also the joint qualification of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 and Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Oman will take on Bangladesh at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on November 14 and will play against India on November 19. All the players will join the national team’s domestic camp after completion of the last 16 round of the HM Cup which will get over on Friday. At the Oman Football Association headquarters in Seeb, the Dutchman stressed on backing the players who appeared for the national team. “All the players who made a return to the national team have showed top performances with their respective teams. Saad Suhail had played well during the football competition at the recent Military Games in China,” Koeman said.

The Oman head coach informed that Raed Ibrahim had suffered an injury after the Qatar match in Doha. “Zahir al Aghbari delivered top class performances with Seeb club and he is one of the younger faces that can add energy to the team,” he concluded.

OMAN PROBABLES

Goalkeepers: Ali al Habsi, Fayez al Rushaidi, Ibrahim al Mukhaini and Ahmed al Rawahi; Defenders: Mohammed al Musallami, Mohammed Faraj al Rawahi, Abdulsalam Amer, Ali al Busaidi, Fahmy Dorbeen, Saad Suhail, Omran al Hadi, Abdul Aziz al Ghilani and Ahmed al Kaabi; Midfielders: Ahmed Mubarak Kanu, Harib al Saadi, Mohsin Jawhar, Yassin al Shiyadi, Arshad al Alawi, Mohammad al Ghafri, Al Mundhir al Alawi and Zahir al Aghbari; Forwards: Said al Ruzaiqi, Abdulaziz al Muqbali, Issam al Subhi and Mohsin al Ghassani.