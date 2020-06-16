SAI participates in specialists committee meeting of GCC

Muscat: The State Audit Institution (SAI) participated in the 16th specialists’ committee meeting of the GCC Anti-Corruption and Integrity Protection Agencies.

The meeting was held on Tuesday through video conferencing from the headquarter of GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh.

The meeting’s agenda covered the review of a number of items relevant to the committee terms of reference, mainly upgrading the guiding principles for expertise exchange between Anti-Corruption Agencies of the GCC.

In addition, the committee members discussed the proposal to prepare a joint GCC programme for raising awareness in the field of education that focuses on educating the younger generation on integrity protection and fighting corruption. –ONA