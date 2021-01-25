SAI participates in GCC anti-corruption meet

MUSCAT, Jan 25 – The State Audit Institution (SAI) took part in the 18th meeting of the GCC specialists committee for agencies responsible for integrity promotion and fighting corruption. The meeting, which was convened through videoconferencing on Monday, was organised at the headquarter of the Secretariat General of the GCC in Riyadh and with the participation of members of SAI. During the meeting, the participants discussed two main themes. The first highlighted on the review of the draft guiding system (law) for the protection of public funds in the GCC region and its chapters such as auditing public property, interim measures, crimes and punishments. The meeting also focused on discussing member states’ views relevant to the proposed Law and suggesting recommendations where appropriate. The second theme involved suggestions relevant to the mechanism to execute guiding principles for exchanging experiences between anti-corruption agencies in the GCC, collaborating with the civil society institutions in the field of protecting the integrity and combating corruption.

Related