SAI partakes in annual virtual meeting of MENA-OECD Integrity Network

Muscat: The State Audit Institution (SAI) on Tuesday participated in the annual virtual meeting of the MENA-Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Business Integrity Network (MOBIN).

The meeting, held through video-conferencing from Sweden, showed a wide participation from experts and specialists under the theme of promoting dialogue between public and private sectors for flexible anti-corruption frameworks.

The meeting focused on discussing advancements and challenges in the field of business integrity and fighting corruption in the Middle East and North Africa region.

It covered three main sessions. The first session discussed incentives to support the most efficient compliance programs in the MENA relevant to bribery while the second one assessed the stakeholders’ views about the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic on corruption risks, avoidance, detection and combating. A number of topics were reviewed including public procurements, whistleblowers protection, risks and digitalization opportunities. The third session discussed priorities and strategic intents of MOBIN in the next five years.

It is worth noting that the Integrity Network (MOBIN) aims to promote dialogue and exchange of ideas between public and private sectors on business integrity in order to support anti-corruption policy makers, companies and civil society from the MENA, as well as OECD economies. –ONA