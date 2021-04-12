SAI launches 5th edition of Nazaha TV programme

MUSCAT: The State Audit Institution (SAI) launched the fifth edition of Nazaha programme.

Nazaha programme was introduced in 2017 as part of a media and awareness plan adopted by SAI with a view of raising awareness about institutional behaviour and honest society as well as promoting the value of integrity and embodying the principle of partnership for protecting public funds and enhancing the efficiency of institutional performance.

Dr Hemyar bin Nasser Al Mahrouqi, Director of Media and Communication Department at SAI, said that the fifth edition of the Nazaha programme provides the most important topics related to integrity towards the public funds and public job.

The programme’s general objective is the building of positive trends and virtuous practices in dealing with the public funds and enhancing honest behaviour towards the public job, Al Mahrouqi said.

The programme’s 30 episodes broadcast on local TV and radio channels focus on the principal domains pertaining to the public funds and public job most importantly the value of integrity and its various practices and the efficient utilisation of resources, the official said.