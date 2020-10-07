Local Main 

Saham Hospital to have a dialysis unit

Oman Observer

Saham: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday signed an agreement to fund the establishment of a dialysis unit at Saham Hospital at a cost of RO 500,000 donated by a businessman from the Wilayat of Saham.

Sultan bin Saif al Saadi, Director-General of Services in North Al Batinah Governorate explained that the project will contribute to improving the services provided to patients with kidney failure and ensure the continuity of these services for.

The dialysis unit will be established on a 778,8-sq metre land inside Saham Hospital. The new unit will have a main ward with 17 beds in addition to two isolation wards with one bed each. The unit will have a capacity to accommodate more than 50 patients a day in two sessions. — ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8171 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

RO 500 fine for defacing traffic signboards

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on RO 500 fine for defacing traffic signboards

Peak of Covid-19 in Oman likely to start in 2-3 weeks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Peak of Covid-19 in Oman likely to start in 2-3 weeks

Omantel, Ooredoo receive rights for 5G services

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Omantel, Ooredoo receive rights for 5G services