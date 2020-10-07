Saham Hospital to have a dialysis unit

Saham: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday signed an agreement to fund the establishment of a dialysis unit at Saham Hospital at a cost of RO 500,000 donated by a businessman from the Wilayat of Saham.

Sultan bin Saif al Saadi, Director-General of Services in North Al Batinah Governorate explained that the project will contribute to improving the services provided to patients with kidney failure and ensure the continuity of these services for.

The dialysis unit will be established on a 778,8-sq metre land inside Saham Hospital. The new unit will have a main ward with 17 beds in addition to two isolation wards with one bed each. The unit will have a capacity to accommodate more than 50 patients a day in two sessions. — ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.