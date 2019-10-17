Saham aim to extend lead at top

Leaders Saham will look to strengthen their grip at the top as they will clash with Al Oruba at the Sohar Sports Complex on Friday in the fifth week of Omantel League. The Batinah club will enter the match with a better advantage as they will play at home with fans’ support. Also, Saham players are aware that they are only two points adrift from the closest club Rustaq.

Winning this match will allow the Batinah team to increase the gap in points. On the other side, visitors Al Oruba will take this match to stop their losing run. The team has suffered three defeats in the league till now and are positioned in the bottom of league order with one point only.

Another crucial fixture of the fifth round will be between Sohar and Al Nahdha at Sohar Sports Complex. The match will start at 7:45 pm. Both teams have seven points from four games with Sohar better in goal difference. Missing any points for both teams at this stage will open the door for the lower ranked teams to get closer to them at the league table. Meanwhile, Sohar players are fully aware that today’s match against Al Nahda is a great chance to produce more point difference and raise competition at the top. Exactly the same focus will be there for Muhsin Darwish’s boys too.

National team player Mohammed al Ghafri, who played in the last match against Qatar, will spearhead his team Rustaq’s challenge against Oman Club in a home match at Rustaq Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 7:15 pm. Rustaq head coach Ali al Khanbashi will be keen to take maximum points from the match to remain in hunt for the top position. Rustaq are second with eight points. Muscat governorate side Oman Club will look to register their second consecutive win after victory against Al Nasr in the previous round. Oman Club have six points and are in the seventh place.

Newcomers Bahla, who are delivering top technical performance in the league till now, are targeting nothing less than victory against Seeb. The Bahla team surprised all as they stopped defending champions Dhofar’s winning run when they edged them 1-0 in the last round. Seeb, who are fifth with seven points, will play in front of their home supporters. Seeb’s victory in the match will advance them to the top half of the league table.

In the other matches, Fanja take on Al Nasr at Salalah Youth Sports Complex and Dhofar take on Al Suwaiq in a later match at the same venue. Muscat will host Mirbat at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 7:15 pm.

