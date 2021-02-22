Safety officers must at industrial sites: PACDA

Muscat: With several industrial fires witnessed in recent times, the Public Authority for Civil Defense (PACDA) has asked the establishment to step up fire preventive measures.

PACDA said it is important to have regular maintenance of the facility’s fire alarm and extinguishing systems and electrical connections.

Special care will be also taken while storing hazardous materials and it should be reported to the concerned authorities.

An officer must be appointed to oversee the safety requirements at the industrial facilities, including the working conditions of employees.

A high-level delegation including the Wali of Muttrah, the chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), members of Majlis Ash’shura, and the Municipal Affairs Committee visited the site in Wadi Kabir industrial area where the fire broke out on Thursday.

After the inspection visit, the delegates stressed the importance of following the safety guidelines and added that establishments must insure their properties, which will help them recover some losses incurred from such incidents.

Negligence is the major reason behind many fire incidents, according to PACDA. “Negligence and high temperatures are the major reasons behind fire incidents. “Fire incidents are common, whether in vehicles, houses, factories, warehouses, or farms. They sometimes result in the loss of human life and they could have been avoided with better attention and awareness of prevention,” said an official at PACDA.