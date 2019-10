ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), met in Islamabad on Thursday with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan. They exchanged cordial conversations and discussed several fields of the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of the official visit of Lt Gen Al Nabhani to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — ONA

Related