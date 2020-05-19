Sacking of Omani employees: Action against three firms

The Ministry of Manpower said that the committee formed to study the termination of Omani employees in the private sector facilities held its fifth meeting, chaired by Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs.

The committee discussed the measures taken by the working groups in the governorates, which included talks with 15 companies, of which 12 companies committed to not ending the services of the Omani workforce, while three companies did not respond to the committee.

Legal measures will be against these companies.

The committee decided to transfer the complaints regarding reducing wages to the work teams in the governorates for discussions with the company and union representatives to evaluate complaints and reach the appropriate solution between the worker and the employer.