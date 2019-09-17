Sabco Sports launch exciting new season

MUSCAT: Sabco Sports presented their 2019-20 season to a crowd of Oman’s most distinguished sports and corporate dignitaries on Monday night at the W Hotel in Muscat. His Highness Sayyid Kamal Fahad Mahmoud al Said was the chief guest for the event.

Sabco Sports Chairman Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi and Vice-Chairman Sayyid Aymen al Busaidi, were on hand to talk about the plans that Sabco Sports has for the coming year and to introduce a number of exciting new initiatives and partners.

Sabco Sports is an Omani company which is part of the Sabco Group and has recently opened offices in the UAE and Qatar. They own and operate the Tough Mudder license and the NOS (National Obstacle Series) brand across the Middle East, and a number of notable guests were in attendance at last night’s event to present the launch of some new programmes, including the ‘Oman Schools League’, which is supported by Aspire Zone from Qatar and ‘Qatar Airways School Olympics Days’. The guests also included some exciting names from the world of Oman and World sports, with racing driver Ahmed al Harthy, Oman national team coach Erwin Koeman, young Athlete Ali al Balushi, and global football superstar Samuel Etoo all speaking to the crowd.

Sayyid Aymen opened the evening with a very positive statement about Sabco Sports’ future: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Education is just one example of the many fields we are working on now. With offices in Dubai and Doha also now open, I have been impressed with the progress we have made. The future certainly looks bright and we are very proud to be an Omani company taking sports business to the region.”

He later added: “It was a very enjoyable evening, great to see so many people in attendance, and it was the perfect night for us to launch our season ahead. We have grown very quickly since our inception, and it was very exciting to welcome Aspire Zone, Qatar Airways, and Ooredoo Oman into partnerships with us on the night.”

The launch event saw the Oman Schools League and the Qatar Airways School Olympics Days programme logos launched, as well as the launch of the second year for the Oman International Youth Cup and Tough Mudder.

In an update from Sabco Sports’ Managing Director, Nic Cartwright commented: “My thanks to all who attended, especially Sayyid Kamal, our special guests from the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education, as well as our corporate partners from Qatar Airways, Aspire Zone, Ooredoo. We are really excited about all the activity that we are involved with in the months ahead, and we expect to hear about further growth in coming weeks.

“The programmes we are delivering with the Ministry of Education are especially rewarding and we look forward to helping the Ministry deliver an exciting programme for the season.”

Speaking to the press and media after the closing ceremony, Sayyid Kamel said “the launch of the Sabco Sports season will encourage young people to practice sports as part of their daily lives.” He confirmed that he personally participated in Tough Mudder last year and said “events such as this are a great platform for people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy sport in a fun, non-traditional way.”

Sayyid Kamel added, “these events and initiatives launched by Sabco Sports, especially those targeting school children through the programmes of the Omani Schools Football League and the Olympic School Days, will contribute to the development of children’s talents, maintain their health, and instill the culture of sport at an early age.”

Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education and Curriculum, said “the focus of the Omani School Sports Federation for the year ahead is to diversify Olympic sports and increase interest in girls’ sport through competitions and awareness programmes. The School Federation, through these programmes does not focus solely on competition, but also on education and participation.”

Dr Al Harthy stressed that the goal of the partnership with Sabco Sports is for Sabco to provide financial and media support, and to build the future generations of sports stars in The Sultanate to become the nucleus of the national teams and various sports federations.

Mohammed Khalifa al Suwaidi, CEO of Aspire Zone, spoke of the partnership with the Omani School Sports Federation, saying “we are happy to share our expertise and experience in running sporting events, and to sponsor tournaments to help develop emerging sports talents in football. There is no better investment than to develop future sports generations, to deliver a positive social impact and to promote the culture of sport, instilling it in the younger generations.”

Qatar Airways Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Salam al Shawa, said: “We are truly excited to be launching the Qatar Airways School Olympic Days programme in the Sultanate of Oman. This inspiring initiative and partnership with the Omani Ministry of Education and Sabco Sports, reflects the airline’s vision of supporting sporting incentives, and its dedication to further inspiring tomorrow’s youth.”

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, “We believe that championing human growth goes beyond keeping our customers connected and extends to bringing people together to celebrate our common love for the fun-filled world of sports. Together with Sabco Sports, we are proud to do our part and provide the youth of the Sultanate with the excitement of the game, which promises to link families, enthusiasts, and the future of Omani sports.”

