Royal Tulip Muscat Hotel now open

Al Kalbani Group has announced the opening of Royal Tulip Muscat hotel, a luxury property managed by the reputable international chain Louvre Hotels Group in cooperation with Julnar Tourism LLC (part of the Al Kalbani Group).

The hotel is conveniently located in the lively neighbourhood of Al Ghubrah in Muscat, 15 minutes away from Muscat International Airport and a few minutes away from Oman Avenues Mall and Al Ghubrah beach. Louvre Hotels Group is a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes more than 1,500 hotels in 54 countries. Royal Tulip is the luxury brand within the Louvre Hotels Group which is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd; the world’s second-largest hotel group.

Royal Tulip Muscat boasts 260 luxury rooms and suites featuring the most modern amenities and facilities in town. The hotel’s food and beverage portfolio includes Wave; the all-day dining restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner of international and local cuisines, Sama Lounge at the rooftop serving a la carte delights, Ristretto Café in the lobby lounge offering guests daily fresh pastries and drinks, and the opening-soon NYC restaurant specialising in signature steaks and burgers. Other facilities include a rooftop swimming pool with scenic panoramic views of Al Ghubrah and Muscat, The Urban fitness centre, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms. A Spa facility will be opening soon in the second quarter of 2020.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Royal Tulip Muscat hotel. The addition of our luxury hotel contributes to the growing hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Royal Tulip Muscat will cater to business travellers, families and individuals seeking a unique hospitality experience set within the heart of Muscat. Our doors are open and we look forward to welcoming you,” said Kay Wolfel – General Manager at Royal Tulip Muscat.

