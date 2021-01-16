Royal Opera House to reopen from January 17

Muscat: The Royal Opera House (ROH) Muscat will reopen its doors to the public starting from January 17.

Visitors can once again enjoy the magnificent opera house building and experience the inspiration of this splendid institution through special guided tours.

The Royal Opera House Muscat has prioritized the health and well-being of visitors and staff, with a strategic approach to safeguarding these in every part of the building following guidance from the Covid-19 Supreme Committee.