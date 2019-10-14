Royal Office Minister Receives Singaporean Minister

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law of Singapore, and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Monday. Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight to visit the Sultanate. The meeting reviewed historic relations binding the two countries in all fields and means of promoting them to serve the joint interests, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern. — ONA

