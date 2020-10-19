Royal Office minister receives British minister of state for Middle East, North Africa

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office received in his office on Monday James Cleverly, British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa and his accompanying delegation, within the framework of the Sultanate’s interest in the current issues at the regional and international arenas.

At the outset of the meeting, Gen Al Nuamani welcomed the British minister who expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate.

The meeting touched on means of enhancing cooperation to achieve the joint interests between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

It further reviewed march of the historic relations binding the two friendly countries and discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the British ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA