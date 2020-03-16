Local Main 

Royal Hospital to stop admitting non-emergency cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by Royal Hospital, said that starting from March 16,  the treatment services provided for routine non-emergency cases (whose delay in appointments does not directly affect their health) will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The hospital said that the decision includes the routine appointments of outpatient and operation departments, in coordination with the patients and without affecting their health.

He stressed that this measure comes in the interest of patient and community safety, and in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee formed in this regard.

This measure is taken in the interest of patient and community safety and to combat the Covid 19.

