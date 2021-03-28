Local 

Royal Hospital team performs rare surgery on 8-month-old baby

Oman Observer

 

MUSCAT: A surgical team from the Royal Hospital Paediatric Surgery has succeeded in performing a rare surgery on an eight-month old baby with Fetus in Fetu condition.
The surgical team was led by Dr Mohammed al Sajwani, Head of Paediatric Surgery at the Royal Hospital, along with three Paediatric Surgeons; Dr Said Bani Oraba, Dr Mahmood Ibrahim and Dr Mohammed Hamid, with the cooperation of anaesthetists and nurses.
The patient’s post-surgery examinations and vital signs showed success and she was discharged after three days.
“Fetus in Feto” is a rare medical phenomenon that is estimated to occur in 1 in 500,000 live births. — ONA

You May Also Like

Nizwa Governor hosts National Day reception

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Nizwa Governor hosts National Day reception

38 Omanis return from Thailand

Oman Observer Comments Off on 38 Omanis return from Thailand

Parliamentary ties with France to be strengthened

Oman Observer Comments Off on Parliamentary ties with France to be strengthened