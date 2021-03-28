Royal Hospital team performs rare surgery on 8-month-old baby

MUSCAT: A surgical team from the Royal Hospital Paediatric Surgery has succeeded in performing a rare surgery on an eight-month old baby with Fetus in Fetu condition.

The surgical team was led by Dr Mohammed al Sajwani, Head of Paediatric Surgery at the Royal Hospital, along with three Paediatric Surgeons; Dr Said Bani Oraba, Dr Mahmood Ibrahim and Dr Mohammed Hamid, with the cooperation of anaesthetists and nurses.

The patient’s post-surgery examinations and vital signs showed success and she was discharged after three days.

“Fetus in Feto” is a rare medical phenomenon that is estimated to occur in 1 in 500,000 live births. — ONA