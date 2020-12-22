Royal Hospital performs first laparoscopic VVF repair in Oman

Muscat: The department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Royal Hospital performed the first laparoscopic vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) repair in the Sultanate to two female patients.

This specific laparoscopic approach was performed by RH medical team headed by Dr. Faiza Al Darmaki, female urologist and pelvis reconstructive surgeon, in cooperation with Dr. Abduarahman Al Farsi, oncology and obstetrics senior consultant, and Dr. Thuraya Al Rawahi, Ob/Gyn senior consultant, along with nursing and anesthetic staff.

Dr. Faiza Al Darmaki explained that complicated childbirths and hysterectomy due to benign and malignant tumors are of the prominent factors that cause this health condition.

Performing this surgical approach with a view to keeping abreast of up-to-date techniques and methods in the fields of gynecology treatment has stopped the patients suffering of the VVF besides reducing health and psychological effects, added Al Darmaki.

Laparoscopic repair is now a well-established modality in the management of VVF compared with those of open abdominal procedures. It is demonstrated only by three small-sized slots ranging between 1,5-1 cm.

The benefits of this laparoscopic approach technique to repair VVF can be traced in its higher success rate, and lower rate of complications thereby enabling faster recovery.