Royal Hospital launches virtual clinic

Muscat: The Royal Hospital launched recently the virtual clinic service to enable the patient to communicate with the doctor remotely by a phone call so that to asses the patients’ condition and develop his/ her treatment plan.

This service is currently available for the patients in several medical specializations and according to the doctor’s assessment.

The service is provided by sending an SMS message alerting the patient to the time and date of the virtual clinic.

The two sides are using a secure application to ensure patient confidentiality with a documented number of the virtual clinic name in the hospital.

Via this service, a large number of patients are capable to communicate with their doctors, particularly those who cannot come to the hospital personally due to the distance or any other causes.

According to international trends, global medical firms are currently racing to host doctors on their platforms, websites, and applications.