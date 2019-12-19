Main 

Royal Hospital conducts first single-thoracic endoscopic surgery

Muscat: The Royal Hospital represented by the National Centre for Cardiac Medicine and Surgery, succeeded in removing the lower pulmonary lobe with a modern technique called “single-thoracic endoscopic surgery”, for the first time in the Sultanate.

The surgery was conducted by Dr Diego Gonzalez in cooperation with Dr Ahmed bin Abdulwahab al Balushi, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, at Royal Hospital.

