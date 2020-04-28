Royal Hospital: 1,600 medicines procured, just 16 are in short supply

Muscat: The Royal Hospital confirmed that it has purchased more than 1,600 medicines from several countries particularly from developed countries, and these medicines were made available to patients at the hospital.

Refuting rumours that swirled on social media about a server shortage of medicine, the Royal Hospital said a limited shortage of medicine has occurred due to restrictions on international shipment and decisions taken by some countries to halt the export of medicine.

However, only 16 out 1,600 medicines have recently been in short supply.

In statement, the Royal Hospital said it has taken several measures to obtain medicines and that 4 out of the 16 medicines are expected to arrive in the coming days.

As for the mitotane drug in question, the Royal Hospital said it used to import it from the United Kingdom in a limited quantity as it is prescribed to a small number of patients.

The Royal Hospital has been in contact with several international pharmaceutical companies to secure purchases of mitotane, after the UK halted its import, and it is expected to arrive shortly.

The Royal Hospital said it is working alongside the relevant authorities to avoid any shortage of medicines, however, admitting that some shortages might occur as a result of the current Coronavirus crisis and considering that medicines are manufactures by certain companies due to property rights.