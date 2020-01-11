Royal family fulfils late HM’s will

MUSCAT: The Defence Council on Saturday issued a statement as follows:

“The Defence Council would like to draw the attention of the honourable citizens that with reference to the first statement in which the Defence Council called upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power, the Defence Council has received a reply from the Royal Family Council stating that the family has convened and determined, in appreciation and allegiance to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and with firm conviction, to appoint whom His Majesty, in his will, named as Sultan stemming from the belief of the Royal Family Council in the wisdom and judicious vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty rest him in peace.”

Consequently, the Royal Family Council mandated the Council of Defence to open the will as stated by Article (6) of the Basic Statute of the State and to take the necessary measures to appoint who was recommended by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in coordination with the Royal Family Council.

With the help and assistance of Allah the Almighty, the session for the opening of the will convened on 15th of Jumada Al Ula, January 11, 2020 in the presence of:

– Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, Acting Chairman of the Defence Council

– Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs

– Lt Gen Said bin Ali al Hilali, Head of the Internal Security Service

– Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

– Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman

– Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman

– Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman

– Maj Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman

The session was also attended by:

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council

Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Majlis Ash’shura Chairman

Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Chairman of the Supreme Court

Dr Saleh bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court

Dr Khalifa bin Mohammed al Hadhrami, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court

The Defence Council was honoured by the presence of the members of the Royal Family, as honourable witnesses to the proceedings.

Therefore, the Defence Council was honoured to open the will and read it out directly to all the attendees, and proclaimed His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, may Allah protect him, as the Sultan of Oman.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Council issued a statement reading as follows:

(In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful:

(“To the righteous soul will be said:) “O (thou) soul, in (complete) rest and satisfaction!

“Come back thou to thy Lord, – well pleased (thyself), and well-pleasing unto Him!

“Enter thou, then, among My devotees!

“Yea, enter thou My Heaven!” (Holy Quran, Surt Al Fajr)

It was the will of the Almighty Allah that Oman and the nation lose the judicious symbol of peace, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may the Almighty Allah have mercy on his soul and rest it in paradise!

At this historic moment in the life of Oman and, with great grief and deep sorrow, and, with reference to Article (6) of the Basic Law of the State, promulgated under Royal Decree No 101/96 and its amendments, the Defence Council was convened under the chairmanship of Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, Acting Chairman of the Defence Council, and in the presence of all its members, who are:

Also, in implementation of Article (2-A) of Royal Decree No 105/96, on the Defence Council, the Defence Council has called upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power. The Defence Council will stay convened, vowing to the Almighty Allah to uphold allegiance and loyalty for maintaining this country’s bounty and prosperity.

May the Almighty Allah protect Oman and its loyal people.

— ONA