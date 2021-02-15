Royal Decrees ratify two agreements

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued two Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 18/2021 ratifying the agreement between Government of Sultanate of Oman and Government of Republic of Hungary on Economic and Technical Cooperation signed in Muscat on December 28, 2020.

Article (1) ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this Decree. Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the official gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 19/2021 ratifying the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications signed in Geneva on May 20, 2015.

Article (1) ratifies the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications in accordance with the version attached to this Decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the document of Oman’s joining the above-mentioned act in accordance with its provisions. Article (3) says that this Decree shall be published in the official gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA