Muscat: The Royal Court Affairs (RCA) has announced the opening of some heritage and tourist sites to visitors.

Muscat Gate Museum.

Al Mansour Fort, Rustaq.

Al Shomoukh Fort Library in the wilayat of Manah.

The recreation center in the wilayat of Manah.

This is in accordance with the controls in place with the need to adhere to precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid.