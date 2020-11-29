Local 

Royal Cavalry organises unique seven-horse Ardha Race

Muscat: The Royal Cavalry today organised a seven-horse race known as Rakdh Al Ardha, held for the first time in the history of this sport to mark the second anniversary of endorsement of “Ardha Sports Art” by the UNESCO (both for horses and camels).

The event comes after the Sultanate’s success in preserving this patrimonial art and registering it in the List of International Intangible Heritage.

Oman is unique in this art, which requires excellent riding skills, with the riders of seven horses or camels standing upright and racing as one block at top speed. –ONA

