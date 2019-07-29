Royal Cavalry claim podium spots in France, UK

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, JULY 29 –

Royal Cavalry claimed podium places in France and United Kingdom horse races. Royal Cavalry’s ‘Wukan’ finished second in the race organised at the Hippodrome Equestrian and Racing Racecourse for purebred Arabian horses which ran for 1,700 metres. Wukan, was ridden by D Morin and trained by Rohaut.

In UK horse racing for Dubai day competitions at Newbury Racecourse, Royal Cavalry horse ‘Saleh’ won second place in the second round race for purebred Arabian horses which ran for 2,000 metres. ‘Saleh’ was ridden by Olivar and trained by Rohaut.

Royal Cavalry’s ‘Fifa Bena’ finished third in the fifth round race at Newbury Racecourse for purebred Arabian horses which ran for 2,000 metres. ‘Fifa Bena’ was ridden by Jordan and trained by Oliver.

